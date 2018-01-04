 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Bad weather delays ASB Classic again as prospect of playing quarter and semi-finals on same day takes shape

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Play at the ASB Classic has once again been delayed this morning as bad weather continues to hit Auckland.

A frustrated Karl Budge addressed media as day three was hampered by rain.
Source: 1 NEWS

The bad weather forced all play to be suspended yesterday with hopes it would move on overnight to allow play to resume at 10am today.

However, organisers confirmed conditions were still too poor for competition this morning, but they are hopeful of getting action underway later today.

"Due to inclement weather the start of play has been delayed until 11.30am. A further update will be available at 11.30am," organisers said in a statement.

Day three was bought to a standstill by the weather this afternoon.
Source: 1 NEWS

Read More: LIVE: Wild weather causes flooding in Christchurch, closes Kaikoura highway, as North Island continues to get battered

The ASB Classic has reached the quarter-finals stage with all four seeds reaching them.

The revised draw has second seed Julia Goerges and third seed Barbora Strycova playing at 11:30am against Polona Hercog and Su-Wei Hsieh respectively.

Caroline Wozniacki and Agnieszka Radwanska are scheduled to play after them against Sofia Kenin and Sachia Vickery respectively.

Players could play twice today with the quarter-finals scheduled for the day session and the semi-finals scheduled later this evening in the night session.

Today's forecast in Auckland is heavy showers and gusting winds throughout the day, although they are expected to ease by the evening.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:00
1
A frustrated Karl Budge addressed media as day three was hampered by rain.

Bad weather delays ASB Classic again as prospect of playing quarter and semi-finals on same day takes shape

01:55
2
Kyle Glogoski was looking at playing baseball for a US college, but the Philadelphia Phillies want to start working on him right now.

Watch: 'I've never been more ready' - Meet the young Kiwi pitcher chasing his baseball dream after signing massive MLB deal

00:24
3
The Kiwi star couldn't be stopped in the Thunder's 133-96 win.

Steven Adams throws down monster one-handed dunk as OKC destroy Lakers

00:44
4
Blackcaps team photo. West Indies tour of New Zealand. International Twenty-20 Cricket. 3rd T20. Bay Oval, Tauranga, New Zealand. Wednesday 3 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Black Caps prepare for Pakistan after Windies thumping: 'Quite a different challenge'

00:37
5
The front rower was lucky enough to meet the tennis star at the ASB Classic.

Watch: Star-struck All Blacks prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi asks for photo with Caroline Wozniacki

00:25
Maraetai Wharf in East Auckland is being battered by rough seas.

LIVE: High tide causing flooding on coastal roads in the North Island as wild weather continues to lash the country

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest as wild weather continues to lash parts of the country after a stormy night.

Part of Auckland's Tamaki Drive submerged in water.

Auckland's Tamaki Drive reopens after king tide surface flooding

The closure came as heavy rain hits Northland and is forecast to move south.

00:18
It was a close call on New Year’s Eve for Grant Zhu who had to slam on his breaks to avoid a head on collision.

Near collision as motorist caught driving on wrong side of windy Coromandel road

"Four people were in the car - if something happened it would have been horrible."

00:24
Heavy rain started beating down in Whangamata at 3pm this afternoon.

Concerns over king tide flooding in coastal areas as wild weather slams into North Island with worst yet to come

Much of New Zealand is anticipating a severe storm already battering the North Island.


00:10
Tourists lost everything as a tour bus burnt to a crisp in Cromwell yesterday.

Watch: Thick black smoke billows from tour bus as flames render it a skeleton in Otago

None of the 48 passengers were injured, but valuables including passports went up in flames.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 