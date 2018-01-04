Bad weather delays ASB Classic again as prospect of playing quarter and semi-finals on same day takes shape

Play at the ASB Classic has once again been delayed this morning as bad weather continues to hit Auckland.

The bad weather forced all play to be suspended yesterday with hopes it would move on overnight to allow play to resume at 10am today.

However, organisers confirmed conditions were still too poor for competition this morning, but they are hopeful of getting action underway later today.

"Due to inclement weather the start of play has been delayed until 11.30am. A further update will be available at 11.30am," organisers said in a statement.

The ASB Classic has reached the quarter-finals stage with all four seeds reaching them.

The revised draw has second seed Julia Goerges and third seed Barbora Strycova playing at 11:30am against Polona Hercog and Su-Wei Hsieh respectively.

Caroline Wozniacki and Agnieszka Radwanska are scheduled to play after them against Sofia Kenin and Sachia Vickery respectively.

Players could play twice today with the quarter-finals scheduled for the day session and the semi-finals scheduled later this evening in the night session.