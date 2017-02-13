Awkward! German tennis star shocked after Nazi-era version of national anthem accidently sung

Source:Associated Press
An outdated part of the German national anthem that is illegal to sing in Germany was sung at a sports event in the United States on Saturday.
The performance brought a stern response from German tennis player Andrea Petkovic, and an official statement of apology from the United States Tennis Association.
Petkovic, who was born in Bosnia, said in the German-speaking portion of her news conference that she considered walking off the court as the anthem went on.
The verse begins with "Germany, Germany above everything".
It dates back to the late 18th Century, but today is closely associated with World War II-era, after the Nazis made it the country's national anthem in 1922.
