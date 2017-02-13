Awkward! German tennis star shocked after Nazi-era version of national anthem accidently sung

An outdated part of the German national anthem that is illegal to sing in Germany was sung at a sports event in the United States on Saturday.

The performance brought a stern response from German tennis player Andrea Petkovic, and an official statement of apology from the United States Tennis Association.

Petkovic, who was born in Bosnia, said in the German-speaking portion of her news conference that she considered walking off the court as the anthem went on.

The verse begins with "Germany, Germany above everything".