Australian Open tennis player films mice running around her quarantine hotel room

Kazakh tennis player Yulia Putintseva has complained about a mice infestation in her Melbourne hotel room where she is quarantining ahead of the Australian Open.

Putintseva shared footage of what she says is two separate mice scurrying around her room to Twitter.

"It’s actually a lot of them!" she wrote on the video.

Asked about the footage Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville replied: "I think there may have been some feeding going on".

"I just encourage them to minimise interaction with the mice, we will keep doing pest control if we need to," Neville said.

Meanwhile, a woman who lives next door to an Australian Open hotel has complained about finding used PPE in her apartment foyer.

Sarah, who lives next door to the View hotel on St Kilda Rd, told the ABC used face masks and gloves had blown into her apartment from overflowing biohazard bins.

"If something quite basic like rubbish is not really being managed efficiently, or sort of dealt with any kind of urgency, that there might be other measures that aren't really being taken seriously," Sarah, who did not give her surname, told ABC Radio Melbourne.

A Covid-19 Quarantine Victoria spokeswoman said biohazard bins are stored and collected from the secure basement car park of the hotel with "no public access".

"This measure ensures the bins are safely collected within a secure environment to reduce any risk to public health," she said.

"We are reviewing CCTV of the street to find the source of the discarded PPE and will take any appropriate action necessary."

Neville was adamant the PPE was not from the hotel.

"I can assure people and ensure the residents there that this is not PPE from the CQV program," she said.

Victoria has recorded no locally acquired coronavirus cases for two weeks, with 19,810 test results processed in the past 24 hours.