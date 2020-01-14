TODAY |

Australian Open organisers release air quality policy to combat bushfire smoke

Source:  AAP

Australian Open organisers have released an air quality policy on the eve of the tournament after copping international criticism for allowing qualifiers to play under a blanket of thick smoke haze.

Melbourne's skyline shrouded in smoke. Source: Getty

Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic had to quit her qualifying match after a coughing fit, while Australia's Bernard Tomic also sought medical treatment after complaining that he could not breathe.

The newly-formulated policy is based on the concentration levels of fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, in the air as determined by real-time monitoring sites around Melbourne Park.

Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Aussie comedian Andy Lee reels in screamer in Black Clash T20
2
Beauden Barrett hammers huge six in Black Clash T20
3
Crusaders thrash Hurricanes in Super Rugby pre-season hit out in Ashburton
4
Eddie Osei-Nketia wins 100m at Cooks Classic but fails to break his dad's event record
5
Watch: Jordie Barrett cleans up Stephen Fleming as Black Clash starts with a bang
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE

Kiwi Artem Sitak eliminated at quarter-final stage of ASB Classic doubles

'Are you stupid?' - ASB Classic umpire cops it over wrong challenge as Lopez beats top seed Fognini

Top seeded trans-Tasman pair Michael Venus, John Peers knocked out of ASB Classic

John Isner knocks defending champion Tennys Sandgren out of the ASB Classic