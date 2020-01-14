Australian Open organisers release air quality policy to combat bushfire smoke

Australian Open organisers have released an air quality policy on the eve of the tournament after copping international criticism for allowing qualifiers to play under a blanket of thick smoke haze.
Melbourne's skyline shrouded in smoke. Source: Getty
Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic had to quit her qualifying match after a coughing fit, while Australia's Bernard Tomic also sought medical treatment after complaining that he could not breathe.
The newly-formulated policy is based on the concentration levels of fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, in the air as determined by real-time monitoring sites around Melbourne Park.