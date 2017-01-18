Australian Open crowd roar in delight as classy Roger Federer wraps up second round match in straight sets

Source:SKY
After winning the first two sets of his second-round match, Roger Federer had to really go to work in the third, recovering from 5-2 down and fending off two set points to defeat American qualifier Noah Rubin 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
He held serve at love to force the tiebreaker and, after it got to 3-3, reeled off the last four points to clinch the match in 2 hours, 4 minutes.
Federer is a four-time Australian Open champion but hasn't lifted the trophy since 2010. In 18 trips to Melbourne Park, he's never failed to reach the third round.
