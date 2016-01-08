 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Australian legend says Bernard Tomic's career may be over

share

Source:

AAP

After all but ruling Bernard Tomic's Davis Cup career over, Lleyton Hewitt admitted he is not sure whether the controversial tennis star will even continue playing the sport.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 06: Bernard Tomic of Australia plays a forehand in his match against Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic during day four of the 2016 Brisbane International at Pat Rafter Arena on January 6, 2016 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Bernard Tomic.

Source: Getty

Australian team captain Hewitt said he doubted whether Tomic would play Davis Cup again after causing a stir since joining reality TV show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

Tomic told Network Ten that Australia could not win the Davis Cup title without him and that Hewitt knew it.

Tomic's comments didn't go down well with two-time major winner, who is preparing a Nick Kyrgios-led team for their Davis Cup first-round tie against Germany in Brisbane starting on Friday.

Asked if Tomic would play for Australia again, the former world No.1 said: "It's highly doubtful.

"He's made some mistakes. It will be a long way back.

"He's digging a big hole for himself that he may never get out of."

Kyrgios joined the squad today but Hewitt said team members already in camp had laughed off Tomic's claim that they needed him to be successful.

"I don't watch a lot of those kind of shows but a couple of boys have kept a close eye on it (I'm a Celebrity) and it keeps them in good humour at night and gives them something to talk about," he said.

"The team camaraderie is as good as I have seen for a long time.

"We believe we can go a long way and I back these boys."

Asked if Australia could win without Tomic, Hewitt said: "Everyone knows he couldn't help us right now".

Baffled by Tomic's reality TV stint, Hewitt said the former Wimbledon quarter- finalist had to commit to the sport to ever be considered for Davis Cup again.

"It's strange. You either want to be a tennis player or you don't," he said of Tomic's TV reality show appearance.

"I don't know (if he will play again). He still wanted to play the Australian Open and tried to qualify and good on him for that.

"But it is pointless if he is playing in quallies and you are not committed to the sport.

"He's wasting not only his time but also everyone around him.

"He's got to commit to the sport if he has any chance of coming back."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:22
1
The new midfield combo fired on all cylinders as Toulon romped to a 36-12 win over Bordeaux.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu's cheeky pop-pass sets ex-NRL star Semi Radradra off to the races

02:17
2
The England legend is an owner of Miami FC, confirmed as Major League Soccer's newest team.

David Beckham completes four-year journey to create Miami-based MLS club

00:53
3
The All Blacks and Chiefs lock missed the end of 2017 after his wife Niki suffered a miscarriage.

Watch: Brodie Retallick ready to return to rugby after personal tragedy

00:33
4
The team are putting in the hard yards before the new season begins next month.

Watch: Chiefs stars hit the gym as Super Rugby pre-season heats up

00:46
5
The Hurricanes boss is one of many Kiwis to leave for Europe.

'There is no place to go' – Chris Boyd takes a crack at lack of opportunities in NZ for Kiwi coaches as he quits Hurricanes

01:05
The Government's big moves on child poverty are personal for Jacinda Ardern, says 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford.

'Her political identity is tied up in this issue' - Katie Bradford on what child poverty plan means to PM

The Government's big moves on child poverty are personal for Jacinda Ardern, says 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford.


The Wellington seat is up for grabs after Peter Dunne's shock decision not to seek re-election.

Opinion: Green Party in a battle for its soul as members choose a new female co-leader

1 NEWS political reporter Andrea Vance says the future of the party hangs in the balance.

01:49
The Prime Minister says there's a range of things the government will need to do to address child well-being.

Child Poverty plan revealed: NZ has a 'moral obligation' to free kids from 'burden of poverty' says PM

The government has released how they intend to reduce child poverty.


01:31
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Make the most of today, tomorrow's forecast is high winds, rain and much cooler temperatures

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

LIVE: Parliament's first Question Time of 2018 underway with child poverty, medicinal cannabis on the agenda

The Opposition are set to question the government over the big issues, including the new TPP agreement.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 