Aussie tennis star Bernard Tomic slapped with $20,000 fine for feigning injury

Bernard Tomic has been slapped with the second-largest single fine in Wimbledon history and also lost one of his major sponsors as the fallout from his shocking first-round antics continue.

The Grand Slam Committee fined Tomic $US15,000 (NZ $20,590) for unsportsmanlike conduct after the Australian admitted to feigning injury to take a strategic medical time-out during his 6-4 6-3 6-4 opening round loss to German Mischa Zverev.

The world No.59 pretended to have a back injury and called for the trainer midway through the second set, but opted not to take any medication.

"I just tried to break a bit of momentum but just couldn't find any rhythm and, you know, wasn't mentally and physically there with my mental state to perform," Tomic said.

In an extraordinary aftermath, Tomic also confessed to being "bored" against Zverev and that he had lost motivation for the game, was only playing for money and he no longer cared how he performed at grand slam tournaments.

The ITF, tennis's governing body, initially took the rare step of referring Tomic's explosive post-match remarks directly to the All England Club before the Grand Slam Committee determined his punishment.

Only Italian hot-head Fabio Fognini, who was hit with a $US20,000 fine for a wild tantrum in 2014, has ever copped a more severe financial punishment at tennis's showpiece event.

Tomic's fine represents around a third of the $60,000 prize money he received for his lame 84-minute cameo at the 131st championships.

&nbsp;&nbsp; But he stands to lose significantly more after his racquet sponsor Head on Thursday controversially dumped the 24-year-old - despite sticking with Maria Sharapova through her doping ban.

"We were extremely disappointed with the statements made at Wimbledon by one of our sponsored athletes, Bernard Tomic," the manufacturer said in a statement.

"His opinions no way reflect our own attitude for tennis, our passion, professionalism and respect for the game.

"Therefore we have decided to discontinue our collaboration with Bernard Tomic."

Head's decision comes three years after management giant IMG cut ties with the former teenage prodigy who was earmarked for superstardom after winning two the Australian Open junior titles at just 15 and the US Open boys' singles at 16.

Australian tennis icon John Newcombe fears Tomic will end up broke if he doesn't seek help after the Queenslander also said his on-court malaise was a "mental" issue.

But Tomic wasn't the only player hit hard on Thursday, with Russian Daniil Medvedev receiving three fines totalling $US14,500 for his coin-throwing episode.

Livid after umpire Mariana Alves made five over-rules in his opponent's favour, Medvedev tossed the coins below the Portuguese's chair following his 6-4 6-2 3-6 2-6 6-3 loss to Belgian qualifier Ruben Bemelmans.

He apologised in his post-match press conference, but was nevertheless fined just $US500 less than Tomic.

