Aussie tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios fined $25,000 for obscene action with water bottle

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
Rugby
League
Cricket
Football
Netball
Basketball
Golf
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
sport
Campbell Burnes breaks down all the action from the third Test.
1 NEWS' football buffs break down the action from the World Cup.
Even as a six-year-old, Kerehitiana Matua-Kora knew swinging poi wasn't for her.
"All of the names that were gifted along the way, I thought how do I reflect the generosity?" the PM said.
Mr Wētere was Mr Bridges' father's cousin, he told TVNZ 1's Breakfast.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ