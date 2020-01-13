Auckland's ASB Classic tennis event cancelled due to impact of Covid-19

The ASB Classic tennis event has been forced to scrap next year's men's and women's tournaments in Auckland.

Serena Williams of the USA celebrates with daughter Alexis Olympia after winning the ASB Classic final. Source: Getty

Tournament organisers said in a statement today that the 2021 tournament had been cancelled due to Covid-19 implications.

The statement said plans were well underway for this summer’s event however due to the "complexity of hosting a sporting event of this scale and the uncertainties associated with the current Covid environment," the tournament was unable to go ahead.

Tournament director Karl Budge said he was disappointed but has turned his focus to hosting the tournament in 2022.

“We are obviously incredibly sad to share this news but safety has to be our priority," Budge said.

"We know we deliver the best annual event in New Zealand. Today’s announcement won’t change that. We look forward to the return of the Classic in Auckland next year. The planning starts now.”