TODAY |

Auckland's ASB Classic tennis event cancelled due to impact of Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

The ASB Classic tennis event has been forced to scrap next year's men's and women's tournaments in Auckland.

Serena Williams of the USA celebrates with daughter Alexis Olympia after winning the ASB Classic final. Source: Getty

Tournament organisers said in a statement today that the 2021 tournament had been cancelled due to Covid-19 implications.

The statement said plans were well underway for this summer’s event however due to the "complexity of hosting a sporting event of this scale and the uncertainties associated with the current Covid environment," the tournament was unable to go ahead.

Tournament director Karl Budge said he was disappointed but has turned his focus to hosting the tournament in 2022.

“We are obviously incredibly sad to share this news but safety has to be our priority," Budge said.

"We know we deliver the best annual event in New Zealand.  Today’s announcement won’t change that.  We look forward to the return of the Classic in Auckland next year. The planning starts now.”

The ASB Classic in recent years has managed to draw in top 10 players from the men's and women's circuits including Serena Williams, Bianca Andreescu and Jack Sock.

Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland's ASB Classic tennis event cancelled due to impact of Covid-19
2
Oops he did it again! Novak Djokovic nails line judge with ball at French Open
3
Junior Fa talks tough at Kiwi heavyweight fight announcement - 'I'm better than Joseph Parker'
4
Ngani Laumape called into All Blacks' Rugby Championship squad
5
Ian Foster reveals All Black 'barged in' to room, declared 'I'm not playing at Christmas'
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE

Kiki Bertens cops claims of 'acting' after leaving court in wheelchair following French Open win

Shock waves from Sonic boom startle players at French Open

00:32

Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with injury
00:23

Novak Djokovic opens French Open campaign with ruthless win