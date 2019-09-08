Auckland-bound star Bianca Andreescu wins first major title with straight sets win over Serena Williams at US Open

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu built a big lead and then held on to upset Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 in the US Open final for her first Grand Slam title.

Andreescu's victory this morning prevented Williams from claiming what would have been her record-tying 24th major singles championship.

This is the second year in a row that Williams has lost in the US Open final.

She has now been the runner-up at four of the seven majors she has entered since returning to the tour after having a baby two years ago.

Andreescu displayed the same sort of big serving and big hitting that Williams usually does. Williams was not at her best, either, getting tight at key moments, including double-faulting on the last point of three games to get broken.

The 19-year-old Andreescu is the first woman to win the US Open in her tournament debut in the Open era, which began in 1968.

Andreescu confirmed earlier this month she will return to the ASB Classic next year after reaching the final in January, saying the Auckland tournament was the first step in her whirlwind rise.

"It all started in Auckland for me. I had high expectations starting the season but to beat Caroline (Wozniacki) and Venus (Williams) in my first week was unbelievable," Andreescu said.

"I can’t wait to get back. It is such a nice way to start the season and who knows, maybe I can go one better."