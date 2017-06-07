 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


ATP president defends player withdrawals from ASB Classic

share

Source:

NZN

Tennis fans could be forgiven for feeling short-changed at the ASB Classic, with a number of players withdrawing without hitting a ball, but one of the sport's bosses has backed the players.

New Zealand's Michael Venus in action during his first round singles match on opening day at the ASB Classic. ATP Mens Tennis Tournament. ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. Monday 9 January 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

New Zealand's Michael Venus in action during his first round singles match on opening day at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Source: Photosport

Russian sixth seed Andrey Rublev, Argentine Guido Pella, Britain's Kyle Edmund and American Ryan Harrison all pulled out before the first round in Auckland.

Harrison cited fatigue after contesting the Brisbane International final on Sunday, while Rublev and Edmund also went deep into their tournaments last week.

By flying to Auckland, they were able to collect their first-round fees while also avoiding being fined by the ATP.

Cynics argued they were also able to rest up ahead of the Australian Open.

But ATP chair and president Chris Kermode said tennis was a demanding sport and he believed the players had genuine reasons.

"Yeah, I do," he said, adding he had just made a 30-hour journey to get to New Zealand.

"I don't think anyone would travel this far [to pull out]...because once you're here it's easier to play. The concern would be if they pull out having not made the effort to come here."

The withdrawals meant "lucky losers" from the last round of qualifying filled the vacant spots.

As a result, five of the eight centre court slots yesterday were filled by lucky losers or wild cards.

Kermode praised the intimate atmosphere at the Classic, saying it reminded of the Queen's Club in London.

But he warned the stadia needed updating if the Classic was to retain its place on the ATP Tour calender.

"The infrastructure for the fan experience is brilliant, (but) the actual building probably needs a bit updating for it to retain its world relevance."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

05:46
1
The Kiwi Paralympic gold-medallist gave an emotional interview to TVNZ1's Sunday.

New Zealand gold medal Paralympian Liam Malone announces retirement

2
Hannah Laity shows of her engagement ring from All Black Beauden Barrett.

Hannah Laity shows off engagement ring given to her by All Blacks fiance Beauden Barrett

00:28
3
The Black Caps' opener hammered a half-century after the rain cleared in Nelson.

Martin Guptill blitzes barrage of sixes en route to Black Caps' victory against Pakistan

01:21
4
The Paralympic star told 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville he's got no plan to slow down.

'You did us all proud' - fans pay tribute to Paralympics champion Liam Malone after shock retirement

00:30
5
New Zealand took a 2-0 series lead with an eight wicket win at Saxton Oval.

Black Caps haul in Pakistan's total after rain soaked ODI in Nelson

02:32
McLachlan has been removed from a current stage tour of the Rocky Horror Show.

Claims Aussie actor Craig McLachlan threatened actress 'I will end you' in confrontation after unwanted kiss

McLachlan, a former Neighbours and Home and Away star, has denied all of the allegations.

05:46
The Kiwi Paralympic gold-medallist gave an emotional interview to TVNZ1's Sunday.

New Zealand gold medal Paralympian Liam Malone announces retirement

Malone, who claimed two golds and one silver medal at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, confirmed the news this afternoon.

00:31
The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, carrying a highly classified satellite.

US spy satellite worth 'billions' believed to be lost in space after SpaceX launch failure

The first SpaceX launch of 2018 didn't go quite to plan.

The telco is doing away with the old technology and switching to an internet based system.

Scam callers claiming to be from Spark clean out elderly Auckland man's bank account

The telco says if in any doubt about a call purporting to be from Spark, hang up.

00:16
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Woman groped at Rhythm and Vines plans 'Glittery March For Consent' to support sexual assault victims

The march is planned for January 28th in Auckland and the organiser said "the discussion has been long overdue".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 