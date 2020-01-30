Ash Barty's Australian Open dream ended by USA's Sofia Kenin

Sofia Kenin of the United States has reached her first Grand Slam final by upsetting No. 1 Ash Barty at the Australian Open.

Sofia Kenin celebrates after beating Ash Barty Source: Associated Press

Kenin saved two set points in each set en route to the 7-6 (6), 7-5 victory in the semifinals at Melbourne Park.

The 14th-seeded Kenin had never been past the fourth round at a major tournament until now.

Barty was trying to become the first Australian woman to reach the final of the country's Grand Slam tournament since 1980.