Ash Barty's Australian Open dream ended by USA's Sofia Kenin

Source:  Associated Press

Sofia Kenin of the United States has reached her first Grand Slam final by upsetting No. 1 Ash Barty at the Australian Open.

Sofia Kenin celebrates after beating Ash Barty Source: Associated Press

Kenin saved two set points in each set en route to the 7-6 (6), 7-5 victory in the semifinals at Melbourne Park.

The 14th-seeded Kenin had never been past the fourth round at a major tournament until now.

Barty was trying to become the first Australian woman to reach the final of the country's Grand Slam tournament since 1980.

Kenin will face Simona Halep or Garbiñe Muguruza on Saturday.

