TODAY |

Ash Barty survives scare, Angelique Kerber not so lucky as star-studded opening day of US Open kicks off

Associated Press
More From
Tennis

Second-seeded Ash Barty overcame a slow start and a shaky serve to survive a first-round scare on a packed opening day of the US Open. The same couldn't be said for former champion Angelique Kerber.

Barty, the French Open champion, amassed 36 unforced errors and got less than half her first serves in en route to a 1-6, 6-3-6-2 victory Monday over 80th-ranked Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan.

The Australian lost the first set in a mere 28 minutes and did not begin to come alive until the match was knotted at 3-3 in the second. She went on to win nine of the last 11 games, ending the match when Diyas sailed a forehand long.

"I was happy with the way I was able to fight through after a pretty awful start," Barty said. "Not the ideal start. Not the perfect start. But it is what it is."

Barty's match helped kick off an opening day slate that included eight former US Open champions, including top-ranked defending champion Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka.

Third-seeded Karolina Pliskova also struggled in her opener, overcoming 32 unforced errors to win her first-round match over Czech qualifier Tereza Martincova 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3).

And Kristina Mladenovic of France defeated No. 14 seed and 2016 U.S. Open champion Angelique Kerber 7-5, 0-6, 6-4. Kerber's first-round loss follows second-round exits at both the French and Wimbledon this year.

In other results, No. 12 seed Anastasija Sevastova beat Eugenie Bouchard, a former Wimbledon finalist and top-10 player, 6-3, 6-3. Former Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig fell by the same score to Rebecca Peterson of Sweden. And Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova defeated 2011 U.S. Open champ Samantha Stosur 6-1, 6-3.

On the men's side, seventh-seeded Kei Nishikori became the first player to advance when qualifier Marco Trungelliti had to retire with the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up leading 6-1, 4-1. Trungelliti, an Argentine playing in his first Grand Slam main-draw match since the 2018 French Open, suffered a rib and abdomen injury in the second set and got treatment on the sideline before calling it quits.

Another notable result came when 18-year-old American qualifier Jenson Brooksby downed perennial top-10 player Tomas Berdych 6-1, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Heading into the evening session, the main event is the opening night match on Arthur Ashe Stadium, where Serena Williams is set to take on Maria Sharapova at the US Open for the first time. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Sharapova five.

Australia's Ashleigh Barty waits to serve to Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Australia's Ashleigh Barty waits to serve to Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open Source: Associated Press
More From
Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:34
Anton Segner’s New Zealand odyssey started at Nelson College and now he’s playing for the Tasman Mako.
'I'm living the dream' - Nelson College 1st XV star out to become first German All Black
2
The former NRL star was used as a kick and punter returner, but didn’t enjoy too much success against the New Orleans Saints.
Valentine Holmes gets 'clocked' while playing as returner in Jets' pre-season NFL clash
3
1 NEWS
'They're very respectful the Warriors' - Retiring Paul Gallen emotional after NZ side's gesture
4
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
5
A sit-down interview with the couple came out on the eve of Johnson’s Cronulla Sharks facing the Warriors.
Shaun Johnson, Kayla Cullen tease each other about how they met
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE
Serena Williams, right, talks with referee Brian Earley during the women's final of the U.S. Open

Umpire who chaired dramatic 2018 US Open won't officiate any Serena Williams matches this year
1 NEWS

Serena Williams just the first big name for ASB Classic, says tournament director
01:02
After a forgettable tournament in 2017, Williams will return to Auckland next year.

Serena Williams out for ASB Classic 'redemption', says tournament director
The ASB Classic top seed says she was rusty during her 6-3, 6-4 win over Pauline Parmentier but the weather is what truly surprised her.

Tennis superstar Serena Williams returning to ASB Classic - 'I want to win that title so bad'