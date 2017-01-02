ASB Classic organisers cancel night session, Serena Williams' debut due to rain

Play for day one of the ASB Classic has been suspended due to rain, meaning number one seed Serena Williams will have to wait until tomorrow to make her debut.

Poor weather has affected the tournament since 1pm today with games on the back courts postponed first before tournament organisers finally made the decision to end the day’s play on centre court as well a short time ago.

Williams was supposed to play Frenchwoman Pauline Parmentier at 6.30pm this evening after rising star Naomi Osaka and Annika Beck finished their match.

Osaka won the first set 6-2 and was leading the second set 2-1 when her game against the German tennis player was suspended.

