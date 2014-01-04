 

Tennis


ASB Classic lose big names as Ivanovic, Stephens both withdraw

Former world No.1 Ana Ivanovic has announced her retirement from tennis at age 29, meaning she won't play at the ASB Classic which starts in Auckland on January 2.

Ana Ivanovic celebrates her ASB Classic victory

Source: Photosport

News of her retirement was followed today by the announcement that defending ASB Classic champion Sloan Stephens will miss this year's tournament, having not fully recovered from a foot injury in time.

Ivanovic, who won the 2008 French Open, announced her retirement via her Facebook page, saying she feels she can no longer play at the elite level required. 

Karl Budge revealed he had been in talks with Ivanovic before her shock announcement this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ivanovic, who had not played professionally since August, was widely speculated to retire after posting that she had an announcement to make on Twitter yesterday.

"There is no other way to say it, I have decided to retire from professional tennis," Ivanovic said on a Facebook live video.

"It has been a difficult decision, but there is so much to celebrate."

The former world number one called time on her career after struggling with injuries.
Source: Facebook/Ana Ivanovic

Ivanovic finished by saying that she would become an ambassador for sport and healthy life.

Her only grand slam win came at the 2008 French Open.

Tournament director Karl Budge admitted he was saddened by the news, but revealed that he and Ivanovic had been in talks about her upcoming announcement.

"Ana messaged me early last week," Budge told reporters.

Karl Budge told media that defending champion Sloan Stephens will also miss this year’s tournament with a foot injury.
Source: 1 NEWS

"It's sad that she's pulling out of the tournament, but equally sad that you don't get to catch up with someone you'd like to catch up with."


