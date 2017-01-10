ASB Classic fifth seed dumped out in first round

The ASB Classic has seen its first real shock result, with tournament fifth seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas losing to Joao Sousa of Portugal in the first round.

Joao Sousa Source: Photosport

Ramos-Vinolas, ranked 26th in the world, lost the first set inside 30 minutes, with Sousa breaking serve twice to claim the set 6-1.

The second and final set proved to be closer, with Sousa eventually taking it, as well as the match, 7-5.