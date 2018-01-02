ASB Classic delivers first upset as defending champion knocked out in first round by US qualifier

Defending ASB Classic champion Lauren Davis has been dumped out of this year's event, humiliated 6-1, 6-2 by the unheralded Sachia Vickery.

Having muscled her way through the qualifying rounds, the 22-year-old Vickery made easy work of her American compatriot, winning in just over an hour.

Davis, who made a name for himself in Auckland last year with her tenacious style and grit, was barely going through the motions by the match's end.

She managed to win just 41 per cent of service points - including just 19 per cent of her second-serve points - and was visibly frustrated with herself.

The 24-year-old lashed out in irritation on multiple occasions.

Vickery, meanwhile, was far from perfect but nailed more than 60 per cent of her first serves and capitalised on Davis' implosion ruthlessly.

She also made no double faults.