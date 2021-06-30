ASB Classic canned again but organisers aiming to fill void

The ASB Classic has been cancelled for a second-straight year due to complications caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, but organisers hope they can fill the void this summer with some other tennis action.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tennis Auckland announced today the ASB Classic won't return in 2022 after Covid-19 restrictions forced it to be scrapped earlier this year and with the same challenges still present, an early call on next year has been made.

"It was a decision that we were, ultimately, going to have to make," Tennis Auckland chairman Simon Vannini told 1 NEWS this afternoon.

"There were matters outside our control - mainly getting the players and the officials into the country - and that's the things we couldn't get comfort on.

"We need to give them certainty... and that fell over on the first hurdle."

Source: 1 NEWS

Vannini told 1 NEWS organisers will look at what other options could be available to still get some tennis action back in Auckland this summer such as a potential eight-person exhibition.

"What we're looking at is can we do some other tennis activities in Auckland over the summer because that's what people want and that's what people missed last summer," he said.

"Just to give some opportunities for people to participate in tennis over summer is what we're looking for now."