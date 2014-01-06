Artem Sitak loses New York Open doubles final in tiebreaker

New Zealand's Artem Sitak has gone down in a tiebreaker to decide the doubles final at the New York Open.

Artem Sitak in action Source: Photosport

Sitak and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof were beaten 6-4 4-6 10-6 in an 88-minute decider by the tournament's second seeds - Belarusian Max Mirnyi and Austrian Philip Oswald.

It is the third ATP final the pair have lost since joining forces midway through last year.

Sitak's three ATP titles were all won before then, including two with compatriot Marcus Daniell at Montpellier and Stuttgart.