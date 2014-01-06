Artem Sitak loses New York Open doubles final in tiebreaker

Source:NZN
New Zealand's Artem Sitak has gone down in a tiebreaker to decide the doubles final at the New York Open.
Artem Sitak in action
Source: Photosport
Sitak and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof were beaten 6-4 4-6 10-6 in an 88-minute decider by the tournament's second seeds - Belarusian Max Mirnyi and Austrian Philip Oswald.
It is the third ATP final the pair have lost since joining forces midway through last year.
Sitak's three ATP titles were all won before then, including two with compatriot Marcus Daniell at Montpellier and Stuttgart.
The 32-year-old, who is ranked 59th, is without a title in 18 months, having been overshadowed in that time by fellow-Kiwi doubles specialists Michael Venus (ranked 18th) and Daniell (35th).
