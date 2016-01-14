Another one bites the dust! David Ferrer out of ASB Classic

The upsets just keep on coming at the ASB Classic, with tournament fan favourite David Ferrer eliminated in the second round by Dutchman Robin Haase.

David Ferrer in action during at the ASB Classic. Source: Photosport

Just hours after compatriot Roberto Bautista-Agut withdrew with a stomach virus, Ferrer suffered a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 defeat to Haase to end his hopes of a fifth Auckland title.

After Haase claimed the first set virtually unchallenged, Ferrer fought back to claim the second, before sending the third to a tie-break.

It was Haase, ranked 58th in the world, whose nerve held, claiming the tie-breaker to seal the win and advance to the third round.