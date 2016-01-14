 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Another one bites the dust! David Ferrer out of ASB Classic

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The upsets just keep on coming at the ASB Classic, with tournament fan favourite David Ferrer eliminated in the second round by Dutchman Robin Haase.

David Ferrer from Spain during Day 4 of the 2016 ASB Classic Mens. ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 14 January 2016. Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz

David Ferrer in action during at the ASB Classic.

Source: Photosport

Just hours after compatriot Roberto Bautista-Agut withdrew with a stomach virus, Ferrer suffered a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 defeat to Haase to end his hopes of a fifth Auckland title.

After Haase claimed the first set virtually unchallenged, Ferrer fought back to claim the second, before sending the third to a tie-break.

It was Haase, ranked 58th in the world, whose nerve held, claiming the tie-breaker to seal the win and advance to the third round.

The result, coupled with Bautista-Agut's withdrawal leaves American John Isner as the tournament's top remaining seed.

Related

Kiwi Rubin Statham through to ASB Classic second round after Bautista-Agut withdraws
Roberto Bautista Agut hits a return shot against Novak Djokovic

Another blow for the ASB Classic as top seed Roberto Bautista Agut withdraws with stomach bug

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:27
1
The Kiwi bowler has taken his fine form from the final T20 match against Bangladesh into his first game with the Adelaide Strikers.

Watch: Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi bamboozles Australian batting giant to take crucial wicket in BBL debut

2
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen. Buenos Aires (ARGENTINA), Oct. 1, 2016: Captain's Run before the International Test Match between Argentina v New Zealand during the Rugby Championship at Estadio Jose Amalfitani, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (photo by Pablo Gasparini/Photosport)

Steve Hansen rugby's only representative at upcoming Halberg Awards

3
Dame Valerie Adams and Joseph Parker

Joseph Parker, Dame Valerie Adams in line for Supreme Halberg Award

4

Kiwi Rubin Statham through to ASB Classic second round after Bautista-Agut withdraws

00:29
5
The former England cricket star 'didn't think it was right' Adelaide allrounder Kieron Pollard had strapping on his bowling hand.

'I'm not gonna bat until it's off!' Flustered Kevin Pietersen refuses to face BBL star with strapping on hand in bizarre protest

01:00
The popular reporter is retunring to New Zealand to join TVNZ's Breakfast as the new weather presenter.

Matt McLean's video message to NZ: 'I can't wait, see you soon'

The popular reporter is returning to New Zealand to join TVNZ's Breakfast as the new weather presenter.

01:00
Matt McLean is returning to NZ to replace Sam Wallace as Breakfast's weather presenter.

Matt McLean joins TVNZ's Breakfast programme as new weather presenter

"I can't wait, see you soon!"


00:52

'It looks like it wants to climb on board!' Extraordinary orca encounter sees pod investigate boat in Akaroa Harbour

Two juveniles thought the rudder and underside of the ship was very interesting indeed.

00:48
The PM had been to the same meeting as Jean-Claude Juncker years before, but it seems the Luxembourger didn't recall it.

'Are you not memorable?' Reporter takes dig at Bill English after top European leader didn't remember him

The PM had been forgotten by Jean-Claude Juncker from a meeting years before.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ