Another blow for the ASB Classic as top seed Roberto Bautista Agut withdraws with stomach bug

ASB Classic top seed Roberto Bautista Agut has withdrawn from the Auckland tournament.

Roberto Bautista Agut hits a return shot against Novak Djokovic

Roberto Bautista Agut hits a return shot against Novak Djokovic

Source: Associated Press

A spokesperson from the ASB Classic says organisers were informed this morning that the world number 13 player would not play in his scheduled 4:30pm game today against 2015 winner Jiri Vesely.

Vesely will instead play a "Lucky Loser" from the qualifying draw.

The Spaniard has withdrawn due to a stomach virus.

