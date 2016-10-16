Another blow for the ASB Classic as top seed Roberto Bautista Agut withdraws with stomach bug

Source:
ASB Classic top seed Roberto Bautista Agut has withdrawn from the Auckland tournament.
Roberto Bautista Agut hits a return shot against Novak Djokovic
Source: Associated Press
A spokesperson from the ASB Classic says organisers were informed this morning that the world number 13 player would not play in his scheduled 4:30pm game today against 2015 winner Jiri Vesely.
Vesely will instead play a "Lucky Loser" from the qualifying draw.
The Spaniard has withdrawn due to a stomach virus.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport