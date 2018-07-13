Angelique Kerber storms into second Wimbledon final, set to face Serena Williams

 

Angelique Kerber is not the least bit surprised Serena Williams once again stands between her and a coveted Wimbledon crown.

Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates defeating Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko during their women's singles semi-finals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Thursday July 12, 2018.(AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates defeating Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko during their women's singles semi-finals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.

Source: Associated Press

Kerber and Williams will clash in a sequel to their 2016 championship decider after both former world No.1s completed stirring comebacks to the grand slam final stage with one-sided semi-final wins.

As Kerber strives to banish the memories of a forgettable 2017 season with a third career major to go with her 2016 Australian and US Open triumphs, Williams is eyeing an all-time record-equalling 24th grand slam singles title less than a year after having her first child.

"She's a fighter. She's a champion. That's why she is there where she is now," the German said after taming misfiring Latvian 12th seed Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 6-3 on today.

"She's always going out there to win the matches. I think it doesn't matter against who she is playing. She's playing like she played the years before where she won the big matches.

"Now for sure she had a lot of big confidence, especially after the matches she won here already. She knows the feeling to going out on this stage where you are in the finals, especially here.

"She won here I don't know how many times."

Williams defeated Julia Goreges of Germany 6-2, 6-2.
Source: Wimbledon

Seven, in fact.

But Kerber's victory, for the loss of only six games - just like Williams' 6-2 6-4 semi-final success over Julia Goerges - was equally commanding, and took two minutes less.

Kerber struck just 10 winners to Ostapenko's 30, but that was more than enough as the 2017 French Open champion sprayed Centre Court with 36 unforced errors playing her high-risk hit-or-miss tennis on the sport's biggest stage.

Almost decade older than Ostapenko, the 30-year-old's experience and patient waiting game paid rich dividends as Kerber only offered up seven mistakes from her end.

Her only setback came when she was unable to serve the match out at 5-1 in the second set as Ostapenko made one last stand.

"It's such a great feeling to be back in the final and to play on the centre court is always a great feeling, a great experience and I'm really excited," Kerber said.

"I'm really proud to be back in a grand slam final. It is the match I was working towards as a young kid.

"2017 is over and I'm glad about that."

