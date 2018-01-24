Angelique Kerber marches into Aussie Open semi-finals after humiliating US rival in straight sets

Angelique Kerber says she doesn't know if she's happy because she's playing well or playing well because she's happy - but either way she'll take it.

The 2016 Australian Open champion stamped her authority on the women's field with a breathless quarter-final win over Madison Keys to march into the last four at Melbourne Park.

The sole champion remaining in the field, Kerber took just 51 minutes to beat the American 6-1, 6-2 in their quarter-final today.

The former world No.1 disarmed the heavy-hitting American with power-punching from the baseline and remarkable consistency.

She made just seven unforced errors for the match and denied the big-serving 22-year-old a single ace.

Kerber felt she was getting back to her best.

"I'm just trying to finding the feeling that I had in 2016 and just enjoying my time, on and off court," Kerber said.

"I think for me, it's really important to just have a good time off court."

The belting was all the more remarkable given Keys' form.

The US Open finalist hadn't dropped a set in four matches leading into the last eight, but saw the first set slip by in a blink of an eye.

In the second set Keys broke Kerber to bring the games back on serve at 3-2 but gave the break back in the very next game.

Racing to the net to hit a volley, Keys over-swung and sent her effort wide, letting Kerber back into a position of dominance and she didn't look back.

Kerber had a tough year in 2017, failing to win a tournament or reach the quarter-finals at any slam after winning the two hardcourt majors in 2016.

"Being in the semis again, it means a lot to me," the 30-year-old said.

"I had a tough year last year, so that's why I think that I'm just looking forward and I'm proud how I get through all the last week andbeing in the semis again in a grand slam."

She said that going all the way in 2016 in Melbourne gave her confidence about conquering what lies ahead.

Kerber will face world No.1 Simona Halep in the women's semi-final match tomorrow.