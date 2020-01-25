TODAY |

Angelique Kerber continues quiet progression through Australian Open draw

Source:  AAP

Angelique Kerber has continued her quiet progression through the Australian Open draw at Melbourne Park.

Angelique Kerber (file). Source: Photosport

The 2016 champion edged Italian Camila Giorgi 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 on Saturday to move into the fourth round for the sixth time in eight years.

Kerber rued not being able to close out the match in the second-set tiebreaker, but was nevertheless thrilled to prevail after more than two hours of baseline grind.

"It was a tough battle," said the former world No.1.

"She really hits the ball fast and deep. So I was just trying to (keep) moving good, especially at the end of the third set

"It's great to be in the second week in Melbourne again.

"It's still a long way. I have to get ready for the next one.

"To be ready to be fighting ... have a good day off tomorrow and then looking forward to playing my best tennis again."

Seeded 17th this campaign, Kerber will play Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Monday for a quarter-final berth.

Tennis
