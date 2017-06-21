 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Tennis


Andy Murray's road to Wimbledon hits speed bump after loss to Aussie unknown in warm-up tournament

share

Source:

BBC

Top-ranked Andy Murray headed a list of high-profile departures in the first round at Queen's on Tuesday, with the Wimbledon champion losing to a player who found out he was competing only on the morning of the match.

The British tennis star somehow managed to lose to a man who didn't even qualify for the event.
Source: BBC

Murray put in a sloppy and error-prone display in losing to 90th-ranked Jordan Thompson 7-6 (4), 6-2, joining Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic in getting eliminated on a day of shocks at the Wimbledon warmup event. They were the top three seeds.

Thompson, who lost in the final round of qualifying on Sunday, stepped up to play Murray following the withdrawal early Tuesday of Aljaz Bedene because of a wrist injury. Thompson played the match of his life - but was given a helping hand by the erratic Murray, the defending and five-time champion in west London.

The Australian sealed victory with an ace down the middle.

"Definitely the biggest win of my career," Thompson said. "I took each point at a time. I definitely didn't expect to be winning here in straight sets. I just wanted to enjoy myself."

"Yesterday, I was sitting around, hoping to be able to get a game," he added, "but there weren't too many matches yesterday. I was always coming in, trying to sign in, and here I am in the draw. I'm so lucky."

It is a blow to Murray's preparation for Wimbledon, which starts on July 3.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:36
1
Nathan Harris thought he was about to be attacked, and, as it turned out, he wasn't entirely wrong.

Video: Pranked! All Blacks hooker's eyes pop out of his head as Auckland Zoo lions give him the charge

00:59
2
The Team New Zealand helmsman insists that everything is in order for his crew.

'The writing's on the wall for this America's Cup' - Team NZ's bold boat features are too much for Oracle, says sailing expert

00:19
3
Rowe claimed four catches and two wickets as the NZ side destroyed India in the World Cup warm-up – but this combination of both was just too good.

Watch: Kiwi young gun Hannah Rowe takes sensational caught-and-bowled as White Ferns dismantle India

01:15
4
Hindsight is such a beautiful thing - especially after a tough 34-6 loss.

Watch: 'Seemed like a really good idea at the time though, aye Beaver?' Chiefs coach Dave Rennie laughs off backfired counter to Lions defence

00:29
5
Jerome Garces was sick of the constant bickering in his ear from Finlay Christie so he decided to take him to school.

'Calm down, you speak too much!' French ref disciplines Chiefs halfback like he's a naughty schoolboy

03:58
Gill Higgins visited Ruatoria where locals are trying to build their own futures.

Inspiring Ruatoria locals doing the hard yards themselves to turn their struggling town around

Gill Higgins visited Ruatoria where locals are trying to build their own futures.

01:52

'We love it' – new expressway helping Kapiti Coast boom

Schools are packed and businesses are thriving since the new road opened north of Wellington.


01:56
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

Grab your rain jacket - wet and windy weather starts to hit the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

01:47
Bill English and his National Party colleagues did everything possible to avoid questions on the PM's alleged role in the Todd Barclay affair.

Watch: 'I can't recall' - Bill English suffers more amnesia trying to wriggle out of Andrew Little's Todd Barclay questions in Parliament

English and his National Party colleagues did everything possible to avoid questions.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ