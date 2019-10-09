TODAY |

Andy Murray's emotions get the better of him, tells rival to 'shut up' in heated match

Former world No.1 Andy Murray lost a fiery encounter with Fabio Fognini in the second round of the Shanghai Masters where he told the Italian to "shut up" at one point in the match.

Murray wasn't afraid to show his emotions or thoughts during the 7-6 (7-4) 2-6 7-6 (7-2) defeat, reacting angrily to Fognini after the Italian shouted at him as he was about to put away a volley in the final set.

The Scot confronted Fognini at the change of ends, telling the Italian to "shut up" as umpire Fergus Murphy tried to dissuade him from taking it any further.

Having failed to serve out the match at 5-4, Murray had another chance at 6-5 but Fognini broke back once more and then dominated the tie-break, clinching victory after three hours and nine minutes.

Murray didn't take Fabio Fognini yelling while he attempted a shot very well, at the Shanghai Masters. Source: ATP Tennis TV
