Andy Murray withdraws from Wimbledon with ongoing hip injury, as tournament begins

Source:Associated Press
Two-time champion Andy Murray has pulled out of Wimbledon because of a hip injury.
Murray's withdrawal was announced overnight by the All England Club.
The tournament begins this morning. Murray's first-round match against Benoit Paire was scheduled for tomorrow.
Murray had surgery on his hip in January and returned to competition only two weeks ago.
In 2013, he became the first British man in 77 years to win the Wimbledon singles title. He won the tournament again in 2016. Murray also won the 2012 U.S. Open and two Olympic singles gold medals.
