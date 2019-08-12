TODAY |

Andy Murray wins first singles match since hip surgery at second-tier tournament

Associated Press
Andy Murray cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Imran Sibille in the first round of a second-tier Challenger Tour tournament hosted by Rafael Nadal's tennis academy this morning.

Murray dominated from the start against the Frenchman, showing no signs of the hip problem that forced him to undergo surgery in January.

He returned to the court in June playing doubles — including at Wimbledon — before moving back to singles this month. The former No. 1 lost to Richard Gasquet in Cincinnati and to Tennys Sandgren in Winston-Salem, both in the first round.

Murray had not played on the Challenger Tour since 2005. His match on Monday was the 35th of his career in the lower division.

Andy Murray, of Britain, smiles after practice at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Andy Murray, of Britain, smiles after practice at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament. Source: Associated Press
