Andy Murray vows to donate Wimbledon warm-up proceeds to London tower victims

Source:

1 NEWS

British tennis star Andy Murray has vowed to donate all his prize money from this week’s Wimbledon warm-up tournament, the Aegon Championship, to the Grenfell Tower appeal.

Andy Murray reacts during his match against Novak Djokovic in the men's final at the Rogers Cup in Montreal

Source: Associated Press

The world No. 1 and defending champion will earn just over NZ$600,000 if he wins the tournament for a record sixth time, with all of the profits going to the victims of last week’s horrific tragedy which only happened roughly 4km from the venue in Baron’s Court.

The Aegon Championships is also set to make a big donation to the appeal.

Last week the Scottish-born Olympic champion was unanimous that the country had to unite in order to overcome the nation's recent tragedies.

"With everything that’s happened over the last year, the country has a decision to make. Does it divide us or does it bring us together? The closer together we become, the better it is for the country."

