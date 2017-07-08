 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Tennis


Andy Murray survives third round scare at Wimbledon against valiant Italian Fabio Fognini

share

Source:

Associated Press

To appreciate fully just how outstanding Rafael Nadal is at the moment - 28 consecutive completed sets won in Grand Slam play - consider what Andy Murray went through at Wimbledon today.

Murray beat Fognini 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 in a five set thriller.
Source: wimbledon.com

Murray's title defence appeared to be on shaky ground in the third round, particularly through a stressful stretch at centre court against Fabio Fognini, the 28th-seeded Italian who won their most recent encounter and had five set points to force this one to a fifth.

No telling whether the No. 1-ranked Murray, or his vocal backers, could have handled that test.

Didn't need to find out, because&nbsp;Murray&nbsp;was steady enough to grab the last five games and beat Fognini 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 as the sunlight faded.

"The end of the match was tense," Murray said, in his typically understated way.

"It was a very up-and-down match. I didn't feel like it was the best tennis at times."

The set he did drop was the first ceded so far this week by the big four: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Nadal and Murray.

That all-conquering quartet combined to win the past 14 Wimbledon championships - half by Federer, three by Djokovic, two apiece by Murray and Nadal.

Ah, yes, Nadal.

He is coming off a record 10th French Open title, claiming all 19 full sets he contested in Paris with as overpowering a performance as can be (one opponent quit because of injury in the middle of the second set).

Tack on the nine collected at the All England Club, including a 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (3) victory over 30th-seeded Karen Khachanov today, and Nadal's set streak in majors equals the third-longest of the Open era.

"I mean, if you don't hit hard and fast, he's going to destroy you," the 21-year-old Khachanov said.

"If he has time, he's dominating with his forehand. And he can play all the angles."

With his friend Sergio Garcia seated in the Royal Box, wearing the green jacket earned as Masters champion, Nadal put on quite a show.

He whipped that big forehand of his; managed to dull serves that topped 210 kmph enough to earn 15 break points, converting four; and played skillfully at the net, winning the point on 17 of 21 approaches, 4 for 4 when he decided to serve-and-volley.

The closest Nadal has come to conceding a set over his past 10 matches came in the third.

Facing a set point while down 6-5 and serving at 30-40, Nadal produced a brilliant power-and-touch combination, hitting a 197 kmph serve followed by a well-disguised drop shot winner.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:23
1
The new Bournemouth striker's 'best friend' Bradley Lowery is losing his battle with neuroblastoma.

Watch: Football star Jermain Defoe breaks down during tearful tribute to young fan with cancer

00:16
2
The All Blacks will be without their superstar second-five for tomorrow's Lions showdown.

Watch: Waisake Naholo and Malakai Fekitoa melt as a proud SBW shows off his adorable daughter at captain's run

3
There were plenty of other fans behind the scenes today.

'We have a chance after all' - France's refusal to help saw TNZ made for defining moment after dramatic capsize

03:40
4
Auckland hosted the first ever Test for vision-impaired rugby players this week.

Watch: A world first event for rugby - a Test for visually-impaired players

04:08
5
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling discusses a good day for Kiwis in the doubles in London.

Kiwis get on top of Aussie rivals at Wimbledon in doubles

02:19
Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Kiwi woman urgently needing cochlear implant not even on waiting list and feeling ignored

Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:10
The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.

Two students trade blows during schoolyard fight at Auckland's Rangitoto College but principal says it's a 'rare event'

The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.


03:15
Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.

Expert says NZ's innovative culture dying in current education system: 'The No. 8 wire is not a cultural gift, you have to teach it!'

Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.


03:04
The council is offering tours of the dump as it ramps up pressure over the issue.

'The legislation needs to be introduced' – Wellington council demands action on plastic bag levy

The council is at the forefront of the crusade and is even offering tours of rubbish dumps.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ