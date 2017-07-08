Andy Murray survives third round scare at Wimbledon against valiant Italian Fabio Fognini

To appreciate fully just how outstanding Rafael Nadal is at the moment - 28 consecutive completed sets won in Grand Slam play - consider what Andy Murray went through at Wimbledon today.

Murray's title defence appeared to be on shaky ground in the third round, particularly through a stressful stretch at centre court against Fabio Fognini, the 28th-seeded Italian who won their most recent encounter and had five set points to force this one to a fifth.

No telling whether the No. 1-ranked Murray, or his vocal backers, could have handled that test.

Didn't need to find out, because Murray was steady enough to grab the last five games and beat Fognini 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 as the sunlight faded.

"The end of the match was tense," Murray said, in his typically understated way.

"It was a very up-and-down match. I didn't feel like it was the best tennis at times."

The set he did drop was the first ceded so far this week by the big four: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Nadal and Murray.

That all-conquering quartet combined to win the past 14 Wimbledon championships - half by Federer, three by Djokovic, two apiece by Murray and Nadal.

Ah, yes, Nadal.

He is coming off a record 10th French Open title, claiming all 19 full sets he contested in Paris with as overpowering a performance as can be (one opponent quit because of injury in the middle of the second set).

Tack on the nine collected at the All England Club, including a 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (3) victory over 30th-seeded Karen Khachanov today, and Nadal's set streak in majors equals the third-longest of the Open era.

"I mean, if you don't hit hard and fast, he's going to destroy you," the 21-year-old Khachanov said.

"If he has time, he's dominating with his forehand. And he can play all the angles."

With his friend Sergio Garcia seated in the Royal Box, wearing the green jacket earned as Masters champion, Nadal put on quite a show.

He whipped that big forehand of his; managed to dull serves that topped 210 kmph enough to earn 15 break points, converting four; and played skillfully at the net, winning the point on 17 of 21 approaches, 4 for 4 when he decided to serve-and-volley.

The closest Nadal has come to conceding a set over his past 10 matches came in the third.