Andy Murray reduced to tears after gruelling tennis match at Washington Open

Tennis

After playing until 3 am, then sobbing into a towel, Andy Murray made it clear he was not pleased with the prospect of having to play again so soon. Sure enough, he did not, instead withdrawing from his Citi Open quarterfinal overnight.

Murray won a trio of three-setters, each lasting at least 2 1/2 hours, at the hard-court tuneup for the US Open, part of his comeback from surgery on his right hip.

The three-time major champion cited fatigue when he pulled out of the Citi Open, hours before he was supposed to face 19-year-old Alex de Minaur for a semifinal berth.

He also announced today that he was going to skip next week's Toronto Masters.

Murray's 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (4) third-round victory over Marius Copil began at midnight and ended just past 3 am today, with about 100 or so spectators in the main stadium. Afterward, Murray told a small group of reporters that he "potentially" could withdrew from the tournament.

"Finishing matches at 3 in the morning is not good. It's not good for the players. It's not good for anyone, I don't think, involved in the event. It's not good for fans, TV. Nobody," said Murray, a former No. 1 who had an operation on his right hip in January.

Currently ranked 832nd, Murray ended an 11-month absence from the tour in June, playing just three matches before arriving at the Citi Open.

"I'm giving my view right now as someone who's just come back from a very, very long injury layoff. I don't think I should be put in a position like that, when you're expected to come out and perform the next day. I don't think it's reasonable," Murray said.

"And I'm disappointed with that, because I know that the weather's tricky and I know it is for the scheduling, but it's a very difficult position to be in."

Thursday's play at the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open was delayed at the outset by about 3 1/2 hours because of rain.

Showers earlier in the week jumbled the schedule and forced some other men to play two matches yesterday.

Asked after beating Copil how his body is holding up, Murray replied: "It doesn't feel great, just now."

"I don't know how you are expected to recover from that. By the time you're done with all your recovery and stuff, it's going to be 5:30, 6 o'clock in the morning. I'd obviously try and sleep as late as I can, but with the way your body clock is and stuff, you know, you might get a few hours' sleep," Murray said.

"It's not good. And it's basically like playing two matches in a day."

After taking a 5-0 lead in the opening-set tiebreaker, Murray dropped seven consecutive points to hand the lead over to Copil.

But, yelling at himself or his coach rather frequently, Murray came all the way back to win and improve to 4-2 in his comeback.

When he got to the sideline after the match concluded, he covered his face with a towel and cried, his chest heaving.

"Just the emotions coming out at the end of an extremely long day," Murray said, "and a long match."

An emotional Andy Murray, of Britain, steps off court after defeating Marius Copil, of Romania, 6-7 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (4), during the Citi Open tennis tournament in Washington, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andy Murray. Source: Associated Press
1 NEWS

Watch: Nick Kyrgios booed off court by hostile crowd after retiring hurt from Atlanta Open quarter-final
Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball to Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova during their women's singles match, on the third day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday July 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

'Discrimination? I think so' - Serena Williams hits out again about frequent drug testing

Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball to Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova during their women's singles match, on the third day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday July 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Serena Williams to compete in two warm-up events before setting sights on US Open
1 NEWS

Serena Williams rockets up world rankings after Wimbledon final loss

French tennis player throws massive tantrum, goes on racket smashing rampage at Washington Open

Associated Press
Benoit Paire caused quite a racket at the Citi Open, repeatedly spiking and throwing his equipment until the crowd booed him off the court.

The French tennis player displayed not even a hint of joie de vivre in the late going of his 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 loss yesterday to Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus, the 2010 runner-up at the hard-court tuneup for the US Open and the 2006 runner-up at the Australian Open.

After tumbling at the end of a point in the next-to-last game, Paire sat on the ground and slammed his racket four times, breaking it.

Then he rose to walk to the sideline for the changeover and tossed the worthless frame.

When he got to his bench, he knocked it over. Next, he threw another racket.

Baghdatis — famous for his own viral racket-smashing episode — went over to chat, perhaps to try to calm Paire down.

Didn't work at all. Paire wound up carrying two mangled rackets and tossing them onto the middle of the court, leaving a ballkid to collect them.

Soon enough, without much resistance from Paire, Baghdatis completed his win.

Paire threw his racket one more time, for good measure, on the way to meeting Baghdatis at the net for a polite embrace.

Associated Press
Serena Williams walked off the court offering waves to a supportive Bay Area crowd that certainly didn't expect to see the 23-time Grand Slam champion's early exit.

In the most lopsided defeat of her career, Williams' disappointing night ended in less than an hour as she lost her opening match of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic this afternoon to Johanna Konta, 6-1, 6-0.

When the 52-minute match ended on Williams' forehand into the net, she quickly grabbed her gear and headed off the court. She had never won only one game — she won her serve for the initial game today then not another.

She got two games at the 2014 WTA finals in Singapore, falling 6-0, 6-2 to Simona Halep.

"I know I can play a zillion times better so that kind of helps out, too. I have so many things on my mind I don't have time to be shocked about a loss that clearly wasn't at my best right now," Williams said.

"When I was out there, was fighting. That's the only thing I can say, I wasn't just like giving it away and I was moving a lot better. So I'm just trying to take the positives out of it."

While Williams was encouraged by her court coverage, she hardly looked like herself on a cool summer evening. She double-faulted and landed drop shots in the net. Williams missed returns and sprayed her groundstrokes long and wide.

12th July 2018, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England; The Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 10; Serena Williams (USA) celebrates her win after her match versus Julia Goerges (DEU)
Serena Williams. Source: Photosport

Konta, who captured her first WTA title two years ago at Stanford, got on a roll with a quick first set and didn't take a chance in letting Williams get back in it. Konta closed the first game of the second with consecutive aces under 160km/h.

"I think she played well in the second set," Williams said. "I wasn't sharp at all in the first set and I think she got confident and clearly ran away with it."

The sixth-seeded Williams is a three-time champion in the Bay Area. This marked the fifth tournament for the 36-year-old Williams since giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia, last September. It's her first tournament since her straight-set Wimbledon loss to Angelique Kerber.

Williams shrugged in disbelief when things went well, and when they didn't. She gestured with her hand when the ball hit the lowest part of the net.

Williams had moments of brilliant shot-making to win long rallies, then would put a drop shot into the net and sigh in disappointment.
The good shots were to be celebrated.

She pumped her left arm and yelled "yes!" after winning the first point of the second game in the second. Williams then outlasted Konta for a long third point but was unable to hold serve.

"It's difficult, I guess. It's not I guess, for sure," she said of trying to find that consistency again.

Williams, wearing a long-sleeved red dress and headband and cheered by the pro-Williams crowd, lost her second service game in the initial set and Konta then held for 3-1 as Williams made unforced errors with her timing not quite consistently there on the serve and ground game.

In the sixth game of the first set, Konta hit a 162km/h ace for ad then Williams got it back to deuce before Konta held for 5-1.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, returned to the Bay Area event for what is the former Stanford WTA stop that moved to San Jose State University for the first time.

Big sister Venus is also playing here this week.

From here, Serena Williams goes to Montreal next week as she received a wild card into the Rogers Cup.

Following her loss in the Wimbledon final to Angelique Kerber, Williams said she had proven to herself that she could still compete to win Grand Slams.

Her next Grand Slam title would tie her with Margaret Court for the most with 24. She already has the most major trophies in the professional era.

Williams was treated for frightening blood clots after having her baby. At the All England Club, she wore special compression leggings as a precaution.

