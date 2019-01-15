Andy Murray may require further surgery in continued bid to return to tennis

Andy Murray may need to have another operation as he continues his bid to return to top-level tennis.



Source: Associated Press

The former world No.1 has not played a match since November's Davis Cup finals after being diagnosed with what was initially thought to be mild bone bruising.



But concerns grew when Murray pulled out of the Australian Open and then two ATP events earlier this month, with the Scot admitting he did not know when he would be able to return.



The 32-year-old has now explained the issues he has been facing, with the picture still unclear.



Murray could need surgery to remove bone growth associated with the hip resurfacing surgery he underwent last January.



But he also revealed he has begun training again and, if his body responds well, he has not ruled out taking a wild card into the Miami Open next month.



"It's been unbelievably complex," Murray said:



"At the Davis Cup I was diagnosed with this bone bruise on the pubis, which was mild and obviously not a big deal, but they can sort of niggle on if they are not handled properly.



"I started practising again a few days ago. I've been doing some running and just trying to build up to see what happens.



"When people have these (hip resurfacing) operations, there is something called heterotopic ossification, which is basically like bone growing outside of the normal skeleton, so it grows in soft tissues.



"So what I need to do just now is build up in these next couple of weeks to really test it.



"Hopefully it responds fine. But, if it doesn't, then I need to potentially have that removed."



Murray had his second hip operation at the end of January 2019, so he is optimistic this latest period of uncertainty will not last too much longer.



"I would hope I should know by the end of next month whether I'm good to play or not with it," he said.



Although the prospect of yet more surgery is certainly not ideal, Murray was far from downbeat and remains optimistic about his chances of playing in the biggest events.



Being fit for Wimbledon will surely be his main goal.

