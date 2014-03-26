 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Andy Murray knighted after stellar 2016

share

Source:

AAP

The biggest honour of Andy Murray's spectacular 2016 was saved for last, with the Wimbledon and Olympic champion awarded a knighthood.

Andy Murray in action.

Source: Photosport

The 29-year-old enjoyed the best season of his career and finished it ranked world No.1 after winning 24 matches in a row.

After reaching the final of both the Australian and French Opens, Murray claimed his third grand slam title at Wimbledon in July.

He then became the first tennis player ever to win a second Olympic gold medal in singles when he followed up his title in London with one in Rio.

Calls for Murray, who was made an OBE four years ago, to receive a knighthood have been growing all year and reached a peak after his remarkable end to the season.

The Scot won successive titles in Beijing, Shanghai, Vienna and Paris before defeating Novak Djokovic in the final of the ATP World Tour Finals at London's O2 Arena to pip the Serbian to the year-end number one ranking.

Murray played down talk of a possible knighthood, saying: "Obviously it is the highest honour you can get in this country. But I feel like I'm too young for something like that.

"When I win any award or am presented with anything it is nice because it is recognition for what you have given your life to - up to now anyway.

"I am still young and there are still a lot of things that can go wrong. I could still mess up and make mistakes. I am just trying to keep doing what I am doing, working hard and achieving stuff."

Murray, who two weeks ago became the first person to be named BBC Sports Personality of the Year for a third time, is the first British tennis player to receive a knighthood or a damehood.

The sport's only previous recipient was Australian Sir Norman Brookes, who was knighted for public service long after the end of his career in 1939.

Murray's honour also recognises his charity work. He is involved with a number of charities, including Unicef, the WWF and Malaria No More.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Amanda Nunes, left, celebrates her win as Ronda Rousey stands at right, after their women's bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout was stopped in the first round at UFC 207 in Las Vegas.

Ronda Rousey flattened by Nunes after 48 seconds in anticipated UFC 207 comeback


00:18
2
Neesham hit the winning runs in Nelson, leaving his captain stranded on 95 at the other end.

'Let's go have a beer' - Kane Williamson's words to Jimmy Neesham to seal ODI series sweep

3
Interim Coach Chris Greenacre of the Phoenix chats to Head Physiotherapist Sam Jewell prior to the match. Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners, Hyundai A-League, FMG Stadium, Waikato, New Zealand. 10 December 2016. © Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz

'Like a new signing' - McGlinchy's return a welcome boost for the Phoenix's coaches

03:33
4
The Kiwi team's haul of 18 medals was a New Zealand record.

Year in Review: Highlights and controversy of the Rio Olympics

00:29
5
It went from bad to worse for the Black Caps as Guptill retired hurt after a quick single as NZ run down Bangladesh's 236.

Black Caps secure a series clean sweep after chasing down with ease Bangladesh's 236


Andy Murray knighted after stellar 2016

The 29-year old enjoyed the best season of his career, finishing as world number one.

00:18
Up to seven people have been injured in a crash in Waipu causing a road to be closed.

One person critically injured in Northland crash

Emergency services were also rushed to another crash further down the road.

00:37
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said goodbye to UN staff.

'We love you' - UN chief Ban Ki-moon bids colleagues, staff farewell

Ban Ki-moon's time as Secretary General ends at mid-night on New Year's Eve.

01:02
Malone says he wants to prove to young aspiring athletes that people with disabilities are capable in competing with able body athletes.

'It's an honour to be recognised' - Liam Malone humbled by NZOM appointment

The Para-sprinter has been recognised after claiming three medals at the Rio Paralympics in 2016.

00:30
Martin was visiting a homeless shelter in London when he grabbed his guitar and began singing Last Christmas.

Video: Coldplay's Chris Martin pays tribute to George Michael

Martin was visiting a homeless shelter in London when he grabbed his guitar and began singing Last Christmas.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ