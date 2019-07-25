TODAY |

Andy Murray to compete in men's doubles with brother as road to recovery continues

Associated Press
Andy Murray will team up with brother Jamie to play doubles at the Citi Open in Washington as he continues his comeback from hip surgery.

Murray posted a video on Twitter confirming he will partner with Jamie in the tournament, which starts Saturday.

The former No. 1-ranked singles player has been limited to doubles since having a hip operation in January. He teamed up with Pierre-Hugues Herbert in men's doubles at Wimbledon and also played mixed doubles with Serena Williams.

Murray says he is "obviously very excited to be back on the court with (Jamie)," but didn't disclose whether he'll play at the US Open, where he won the first of his three Grand Slam singles titles in 2012.

Murray says he is "hoping to have a good summer over in the States, keep progressing physically and hopefully get back on the singles courts soon."

Murray announced this morning he will play with Jamie at next week's Citi Open in Washington.
