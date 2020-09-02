TODAY |

Andy Murray comes from behind to win epic first round US Open match

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Andy Murray has completed a sterling fight back avoid elimination in the first round of the US Open in New York.

Andy Murray reacts after defeating Yoshihito Nishioka during the first round of the US Open tennis championships. Source: Associated Press

The Briton beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in five sets, which included two tie-breaks, winning 4-6 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-4) 6-4.

The 33-year-old looked on the verge of succumbing to Nishioka in the first two sets.

But Murray stayed resolute and rallied back to survive the four and a half hour marathon, in his first singles match at a Grand Slam since hip surgery where he had a metal plate inserted.

After the game, Murray was desperate to cool off.

"They have an ice bath in the locker room and they said it was for emergencies."

"For me this is an emergency right now. I'll ask and see if they'll allow me to use the ice bath. If not I'll try to get back to the hotel as quickly as I can."

"That's by far the most tennis I've played since the Aussie Open in 2019."

However it wasn't his troublesome hip that cause him the most physical anguish.

"I'm tired. My toes are the worst part I think. The big toes on both sides are pretty beat up. I did alright physically.

"At the beginning of the match I was apprehensive about playing a long match because I hadn't played one in a while.

"I was sort of pacing myself. Once I got two sets down I had to start putting the after-burners on and managed to get through."


Tennis
Victor Waters
