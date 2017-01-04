 

'Andy is better than Sir Andy' - Murray coming to terms with knighthood

The only title Andy Murray wants to hear called out at Melbourne Park is Australian Open champion.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 31: Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts during the play-off match for third place of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship at Zayed Sport City on December 31, 2016 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Andy Murray of Great Britain.

Source: Getty

The world No.1 will gun for his first major victory on Australian soil since receiving his knighthood in the New Year's honours list.

The Scotsman has reached the final five times since 2010 without success.

Despite the new honour, Murray doesn't want to be referred by anything different by opponents, fans or broadcasters.

"Andy is better for me than Sir Andy," he told AAP when asked of his preference.

The 29-year-old was recognised for a stunning 2016 that included claiming the top ranking, an Olympic gold medal in Rio, a Wimbledon title and appearances in the Australian and French open finals.

"It was a really nice way to finish last year but it still obviously feels a bit strange to hear as I still feel very young for something like that," Murray said.

