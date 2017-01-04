'Andy is better than Sir Andy' - Murray coming to terms with knighthood

The only title Andy Murray wants to hear called out at Melbourne Park is Australian Open champion.



Andy Murray of Great Britain. Source: Getty

The world No.1 will gun for his first major victory on Australian soil since receiving his knighthood in the New Year's honours list.



The Scotsman has reached the final five times since 2010 without success.



Despite the new honour, Murray doesn't want to be referred by anything different by opponents, fans or broadcasters.



"Andy is better for me than Sir Andy," he told AAP when asked of his preference.



The 29-year-old was recognised for a stunning 2016 that included claiming the top ranking, an Olympic gold medal in Rio, a Wimbledon title and appearances in the Australian and French open finals.

