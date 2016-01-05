Ana Ivanovic promises 'important announcement' days out from ASB Classic

Tennis ace Ana Ivanovic has promised an important announcement through social media, fuelling retirement rumours just days out from the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Ana Ivanovic returns a ball during her first round loss at the ASB Classic. Source: Photosport

Ivanovic, currently ranked 63 in the world, is set for a comeback at the tournament having not played competitive tennis since August's US Open due to various injuries.

Yet her latest activity on social media has many speculating that her return could come later than first thought.

"My dear fans & supporters," Ivanovic posted on Twitter.

"Pls tune in to my Facebook page tomorrow at 6pm UK time, where I'll be sharing something important with you live."

ASB Classic director Karl Budge admitted that he is unsure of what Ivanovic's announcement will be.

"Like everyone else, I'll be glued to the announcement," Budge told 1 NEWS.

"She's got a lot of tennis left in her. I guess we've got to see what happens."