 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


American Jack Sock claims maiden ASB Classic title

share

Source:

NZN

Fourth-seeded American tennis player Jack Sock is the new ASB Classic men's champion after a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 victory over Joao Sousa.

Sock defeated Joao Sousa in a three-set-thriller to claim the win, after finishing runner-up in 2016.
Source: SKY

There was little in the match between Sock and his Portuguese opponent, with the match momentum swinging between the players from beginning to end.

But after failing to capitalise on chances to secure the match in the second set, Sock dug deep in the decider to peg Sousa back from a break down and lift the title.

Service was a key plank in both players' games, with Sock hitting 13 aces and Sousa notching 10.

But it was ultimately the Nebraskan's potency with his first serve that secured him the title, winning 80 per cent of first-serve points to Sousa's 67 per cent.

Both players looked on an even keel early on, dictating their service games and forcing their opponent from side to side at the baseline.

Holding their first three games each, it was the Sock who eventually made the breakthrough, capitalising on a failed Sousa drop shot to break serve.

After a brief lapse of two unforced errors at 4-3, he then went on to hold serve and break a rattled Sousa again to win the first set 6-3.

While both finalists looked assured with their first serve, it was the second serve where Sock stamped his authority on the first set.

The Kansas City-based player secured an impressive 67 per cent of all second-serve points, while the Barcelona-based Sousa could only win a third.

Sock initially looked likely to romp through the second set, holding serve easily before racing out to a 30-0 lead facing serve at 1-0.

Yet Sousa put up a resistance, rallying to hold serve with four straight points before breaking a careless Sock to lead the set 2-1.

Sock immediately broke back, putting the set on a knife-edge until Sousa pulled a rabbit out of the hat with several beautiful forehands at 5-5 to break serve.

Confidently serving the match into a decider, Sousa looked primed for victory when he quickly broke serve at 1-1 on the back of several Sock unforced errors.

But this time it was the world No.23's turn to fight back, immediately breaking back and dominating Sousa's second serve with three thumping forehands down the line.

He then successfully broke serve at 4-3 by pulling out every trick in the book, from cross-court forehands to backhands to the fortune of a Sousa double fault.

Serving for the match at 30-30, Sock dug deep to produce two bullet serves that Sousa was unable to handle and win the title in 116 minutes, collapsing in delight.

It's his second ATP title in six finals and his first in Auckland, having pulled out of last year's Classic final with the flu.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:40
1

Wedding of the year: Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn tie the knot at exclusive Wanaka estate

00:29
2
The New Zealand batsmen steered their side towards safety against Bangladesh in Wellington.

Live updates: Tom Latham resists Bangladesh with gritty century

00:24
3
Jose Mourinho was taken aback when someone's phone went off during his press conference, but still took the call.

Watch: Hilarious moment Manchester United manager answers a reporter's phone

00:26
4
Trael Joass left his opponents clutching at air after deceiving them with a massive dummy before racing away to score under the posts.

Watch: Tasman skipper bamboozles Taranaki defenders with sneaky dummy and step

00:30
5
Vuga Tagicakibau started the play deep inside his own 22 with Liam Daniela finishing it off at the other end.

Video: Tricky Counties Manukau score sublime full field try against Turbos


00:56
A worker was threatened with guns and made to lie on the ground at the Huapai Golf Club in Riverhead.

Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.

00:17
The 19-year-old Kiwi's jump of 4.80m equalled her personal best, and also earned her third place at the Olympics.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?

02:06
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.

Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica

Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.


00:13
It seems the Bayern Munich star and notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters after landing in Berlin.

Prankster football star Thomas Muller tries to snub media with pretend 'passport' phone

It seems the notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters.

00:39
Alan Langdon and his six-year-old daughter opened up about their four-weeks voyage across the Tasman Sea.

Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que spent nearly four weeks at sea.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ