Amanda Anisimova books dream clash with Serena Williams after downing Bouchard at ASB Classic

Amanda Anisimova will fulfill a childhood dream tomorrow when she faces Serena Williams in the semi-finals of the ASB Classic after prevailing over Eugenie Bouchard tonight.

Amanda Anisimova. Source: Photosport

The 18-year-old American beat over her Canadian rival 6-2 3-6 and 6-4 in a tough clash on centre court at Stanley St.

Anisimova broke Bouchard at 4-4 in the third before serving for the match.