TODAY |

Amanda Anisimova books dream clash with Serena Williams after downing Bouchard at ASB Classic

Source:  1 NEWS

Amanda Anisimova will fulfill a childhood dream tomorrow when she faces Serena Williams in the semi-finals of the ASB Classic after prevailing over Eugenie Bouchard tonight.

Amanda Anisimova. Source: Photosport

The 18-year-old American beat over her Canadian rival 6-2 3-6 and 6-4 in a tough clash on centre court at Stanley St.

Anisimova broke Bouchard at 4-4 in the third before serving for the match.

She said after the match that she would fulfill a dream in facing the 23-time grand slam champion.

Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Stevens Adams, Westbrook in warm embrace after Paul’s genius ‘nutmeg’ in OKC win
2
Rule change leads to crazy catch in Brisbane's Big Bash win over Hobart
3
Shaun Johnson, Kayla Cullen used their wedding day to raise money for bushfire victims
4
Steven Adams dives on floor for hustle play in overtime win over Nets before greeting old teammate Kevin Durant
5
'I am not touching that' – Serena Williams dodges question about friends Harry and Meghan
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE
00:29

'Can't believe he missed' – Nick Kyrgios delivers cheeky sledge after ATP Cup win
00:22

'I am not touching that' – Serena Williams dodges question about friends Harry and Meghan

Serena Williams donates signed dress for Australian bushfire relief effort auction
00:22

Crowd jeer after Russian ace loses control, slams racquet into umpire’s chair twice