'I am not touching that' – Serena Williams dodges question about friends Harry and Meghan

Source:  1 NEWS

Serena Williams stayed well and truly clear of answering questions about the future of her close friends, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following her victory at the ASB Classic yesterday.

Williams is good friends with Harry and Meghan, who yesterday announced their intention to step back from royal duties. Source: 1 NEWS

After yesterday's shock announcement that Prince Harry and wife Meghan intend to step down as 'senior' royals, reaction has been mixed as to what the royal couple's next move will be.

Currently in Auckland for the ASB Classic, 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams is close friends with the couple a guest at their 2018 wedding.

Following her comeback victory over Christina McHale, Williams fronted media in Auckland, where the last question attempted to get an insight into the current situation.

'Megxit' - Brits weigh in on Harry and Meghan stepping back from royal duties

Williams though, wasn't playing ball.

"Oh, I am not touching that - so thank you," Williams said, before getting up to leave her media conference.

Williams is next in action against Germany's Laura Siegemund in the ASB Classic quarter-finals.

