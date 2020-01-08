TODAY |

Alize Cornet pulls off upset to eliminate second seed Petra Martic from ASB Classic

Source:  AAP

Alize Cornet has pulled off the first major upset of the ASB Classic in Auckland, eliminating second-seed Croatian Petra Martic in a tense three-set encounter.

Alize Cornet. Source: Photosport

Frenchwoman Cornet won 3-6 6-4 6-4 today, fighting back to topple world No.15 Martic.

The 57th-ranked Cornet was more consistent with her first serve and broke Martic on six occasions to advance to a quarter-final against unseeded American Jessica Pegula.

It was a blow for 28-year-old Martic ahead of the Australian Open.

She has climbed to a career-high in the rankings on the back of reaching the quarter-finals at last year's French Open.

Cornet has won six career titles but has always struggled at grand slams, failing to reach the last eight in 55 major appearances.

She has a chance to go deep in Auckland, however, placed on the opposite side of the draw to tournament favourite and top seed Serena Williams and teenage sensation Coco Gauff.

Americans Williams and Gauff will play their second-round matches on Thursday.

World No.82 Pegula, who notched her first WTA title in Washington last August, was a comfortable 6-2 6-3 winner over Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia.

