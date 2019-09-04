After breakout 2019, ASB Classic runner-up returning to NZ to try and go one better

This year's ASB Classic runner-up Bianca Andreescu has confirmed she will return to New Zealand next year after a breakout season that she says "all started in Auckland".

The 19-year-old confirmed this morning she will return in 2020 after a whirlwind 12 months which saw her claim three WTA titles and rise 143 places to sit at World No. 9 currently in the live rankings.

Andreescu's 2019 hasn't been a walk in the park either with the Canadian yet to lose a match against a top 10 player, beating six of the world’s best on her rise through the rankings including Caroline Wozniacki, Elina Svitolina, Angelique Kerber, Kiki Bertens, Karolina Pliskova and Serena Williams.

The giant-killing form started in Auckland where she took out top seed Wozniacki, sixth seed Venus Williams as well as third seed Su-Wei Hseih to reach her maiden WTA Tour singles final where she was eventually overcome by defending champion Julia Goerges in a three-set match.

"It all started in Auckland for me. I had high expectations starting the season but to beat Caroline (Wozniacki) and Venus (Williams) in my first week was unbelievable," Andreescu said.

"I can’t wait to get back. It is such a nice way to start the season and who knows, maybe I can go one better."

She may have to go through Serena Williams to claim the title though after the American confirmed her return to Auckland last month but considering she beat the 23-time major winner to win the Rogers Cup in Toronto earlier this year, she isn't worried.

"It has just been such an amazing year. I feel really comfortable with my game at the moment and for me, that really did start in Auckland."