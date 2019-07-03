‘I assume you’d have the information’ - Nick Kyrgios smacks down journalist over Rafa Nadal feud questioning

His grudge match of the year against Rafael Nadal holds no fears for Nick Kyrgios, who candidly admits there's no love lost between the two.



"Not sure that me and Rafa could go down to the Dog & Fox and have a beer together," Kyrgios said after the two verbal sparring partners confirmed their box-office Wimbledon showdown with contrasting first-round wins on day two.



"I don't know him very well. We have a mutual respect, but that's about it.



"That's just how it is. I get along with people, some people I don't get along with."



Kyrgios and Nadal certainly haven't been getting along in 2019.



Kyrgios branded Nadal "super salty" in an explosive podcast after the Spaniard took exception to being under-armed during a loss to the unpredictable Australian in Acapulco.



Kyrgios then dubbed Nadal's uncle Toni "an idiot" after being accused of being uneducated and lacking respect for his tour rivals.



One journalist tried to draw Kyrgios on the feud, but the Aussie wasn't taking the bait, asking him what Nadal's uncle had said about him.

Kyrgios: "Did I go at him first or did his uncle come at me first?"

Reporter: "I can't remember."

Kyrgios: "From a journalist, I assume you get your information right."

Reporter: "Do you want to tell me?"

Kyrgios: "No. That's not my job."

Kyrgios said he was delighted to draw Nadal.

"I can't wait. As soon as the draw came out, I was super happy that I saw him in my section," Kyrgios said after denying fellow Australian Jordan Thompson 7-6 (7-4) 3-6 7-6 (12-10) 0-6 6-1 to book his latest confrontation with Nadal.

"When you're a kid, you want to play the best players in the world on, I think it's the best court in the world.



"This is something that I can't take for granted. There's no guarantee I'm going to be here again in this position. Could have an injury or something like that.

