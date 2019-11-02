TODAY |

Team NZ to trial Spark's 5G across-the-water technology

Nicole Bremner
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
Sport
Americas Cup
Team NZ
Nicole Bremner

Team New Zealand’s quest to maintain its on-the-water supremacy is being boosted by a 5G technology trial set up by Spark.

The installation of equipment with 5G capability is enabling the team to stream data directly from the recently launched race boat Aihe, which translates to Dolphin, to designers on support craft and back at base. 

This is a time-saving step up in analysis from the team’s successful challenge in Bermuda in 2017, when data was taken back to shore and downloaded at the end of a day’s sailing.

“We're logging huge amounts of data and there's some really interesting trade-offs with this boat,” Dan Bernasconi, Team NZ’s Head of Design, said.

“Just getting out there and doing take-offs, doing manoeuvres, is a really big part of our design process.”

Team NZ has a 30-strong design team which runs the boat through a series of pre-planned tests every time it goes sailing.

The results, along with other data on the boat’s performance, are key to the development of a second boat which will be raced in the America’s Cup defence in 2021.

“The first thing you have to commit to is the hull shape,” Mr Bernasconi said.

“But there's thousands of other details which we're continuing to learn from this boat that will feed into the (second) race boat.”

New Zealand telco’s are promoting the national rollout of 5G in the coming months.

Spark’s decision to trial across-the-water technology for Team NZ is a first.

“We've worked with the team around the cell site set up within the base,” Spark CEO Jolie Hodson said.

“With the focus out to the water making sure the beam forming technology hits on the boats.”

It all seems to be working well so far with all those involved with the complex craft learning more about her every time they set sail.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The America’s Cup holders are using experimental 5G technology to keep up the pace off the water as well as on. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Sport
Americas Cup
Team NZ
Nicole Bremner
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:54
'He'll hit me if I get gushy' - Ian Foster shares moment with Steve Hansen after tribute to departing coach
2
One last laugh: Despite Kieran Read's best attempts to stop him, Steve Hansen gets media chortling with final zinger
3
Steve Hansen warns media not to 'bother' him about All Blacks analysis in the future now time with team is over
4
Emotional Steve Hansen lost for words after finishing stellar All Blacks career
5
Coles family supporting son Dane no matter what after difficult 12 months
MORE FROM
Sport
MORE

Kiwis drop Brandon Smith hours before Great Britain Test for protocol breach
00:15

NZ still alive at men's FIFA Under 17s World Cup after one-goal win over Canada
01:30

One last laugh: Despite Kieran Read's best attempts to stop him, Steve Hansen gets media chortling with final zinger
02:24

Kane Williamson cleared to continue bowling after assessment by ICC