Super Rugby suspended due to NZ's new mandatory self-isolation coronavirus policy

Super Rugby organisers have decided to suspend the competition indefinitely after the weekend's games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Collins of the Highlanders during the 2020 Super Rugby game between the Bulls and the Highlanders. Source: Photosport

SANZAAR, the rugby body that runs Super Rugby, said this morning the tournament will be off for the "foreseeable future".

The decision was prompted by the Government's announcement that people entering from trips overseas, including returning New Zealand citizens, would have to self-isolate for 14 days from Monday - including travelling professional athletes such as Super Rugby players.

With New Zealand squads making up a third of the 15-team competition, SANZAAR said it had "no option" but to suspend Super Rugby.

SANZAAR CEO Andy Andy Marinos emphasised while the decision is extremely disappointing, the safety and welfare of the public and players is paramount.

"Given the complexity of our competition structure and the multiple geographies that we cover, we have no other option but to align with such directives. We also believe it is time for all those players overseas to return home and be with their families," Marinos said.

"Our priority is, therefore, to ensure our players are within their homes territories from the end of this weekend."

Heading into round seven this week, Super Rugby officials said things were still "business as usual" regarding their approach to the Covid-19 outbreak but that mindset began to change once the Jaguares confirmed on Friday this morning's game against the Highlanders in Buenos Aires would be played behind closed doors without a crowd.

Marinos said SANZAAR will now be working with stakeholdings to "explore avenues to see if we can keep the rugby product alive... with the possibility to be in a position to resume the tournament if at all possible in future weeks".

"SANZAAR will issue further information on Super Rugby 2020 and any potential rescheduled fixtures in the days ahead."