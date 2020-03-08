Super Rugby to be suspended after weekend games due to virus

Super Rugby organisers have decided to suspend the competition indefinitely after the weekend's games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Collins of the Highlanders during the 2020 Super Rugby game between the Bulls and the Highlanders. Source: Photosport

SANZAAR, the rugby body that runs Super Rugby, says Saturday the tournament will be off for the “foreseeable future.”

The decision was prompted by the government's announcement that people entering from trips overseas, including returning New Zealand citizens, would have to self-isolate for 14 days from Monday.

SANZAAR CEO Andy Andy Marinos emphasises while the decision is extremely disappointing, the safety and welfare of the public and players is paramount.

"Given the complexity of our competition structure and the multiple geographies that we cover, we have no other option but to align with such directives. We also believe it is time for all those players overseas to return home and be with their families."