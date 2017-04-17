TODAY |

Sporting community in mourning as tributes flow for Sir Peter Snell

There's an outpouring of support flowing from New Zealand's sporting community, at the news Olympic legend Sir Peter Snell has died.

The Kiwi died on Thursday (local time) at his home in Dallas, US, sports author Ron Palenski confirmed.

Today New Zealand Olympic Committee President Mike Stanley praised the track star, saying he was responsible for some of the finest moments in New Zealand sport.

"His achievements are at the heart of New Zealand's sporting history and have helped shape our national identity," he says.

"The Golden Hour in Rome 1960 was followed by back to back gold medals at the Tokyo 1964 Olympic Games. These incredible races stand out in many Kiwi's minds as among our greatest sporting achievements."

The wider New Zealand Olympic movement will mourn his loss, Mr Stanley says.

Olympic distance runner Sir Peter Snell dies, age 80

Fellow champion Murray Halberg told 1 NEWS he is "terribly saddened" by Sir Peter's death.

"At times we were great rivals and competed in tandem almost," he says.

"I will forever remember sharing that day in Rome together. It would have been a highlight for anyone able to do the same."

