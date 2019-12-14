TODAY |

Sir Peter Snell remembered as a 'sporting giant' after death

Source:  1 NEWS

Sport NZ's chief executive remembers Sir Peter Snell as a "sporting giant" for New Zealand, after his death this week.

Peter Snell wins gold at the Rome Olympics for the mens 800m, 1960. Source: Photosport

The legendary Olympic track star died this week at his home in Dallas, a sports author confirmed this morning.

Sports NZ chief executive Peter Miskimmin says Sir Peter remained connected and involved with sport in New Zealand even after moving to the US.

"He is our Sports Champion of the 20th Century, but beyond that remains one of our most celebrated New Zealanders of all time," he said in a statement this morning.

Read More
Sporting community in mourning as tributes flow for Sir Peter Snell

"We have lost a sporting legend. Sir Peter was an extraordinary natural athlete.

"His career in running made him great however he excelled in almost everything he tried, including orienteering and table tennis later in life."

Sir Peter "helped bring New Zealand to the world's attention", Miskimmin says.

"Sir Peter leaves behind an extraordinary legacy in sport."

Sport
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Tim Southee leaves frozen Aussie batsman stumped after sublime swinging ball sends bails flying
2
Jeet Raval claims maiden Test wicket after bowling Aussie round-his-legs
3
Olympic distance runner Sir Peter Snell dies, age 80
4
'Our greatest ever sports person' - Sir Peter Snell remembered as NZ's best
5
Maria Folau's future with Silver Ferns to become clearer soon, says coach Taurua - 'She’s been quite busy'
MORE FROM
Sport
MORE

Sporting community in mourning as tributes flow for Sir Peter Snell

Olympic distance runner Sir Peter Snell dies, age 80

NZ aim to scrap their way out of trouble
00:14

Jeet Raval claims maiden Test wicket after bowling Aussie round-his-legs