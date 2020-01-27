TODAY |

Silver Ferns victorious after Nations Cup win

Source:  1 NEWS

The Silver Ferns have recovered from a rough start to come out victorious at the Nations Cup today.  

The national netball team bet Jamaica 67-65 in the final. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The national netball team are adding more silverware to their cabinet after beating Jamaica 67-56 in netball's Nations Cup. 

Sharpshooter Maya Wilson who has been in great form all competition, continued to be in the final today. She had previously missed out in the Commonwealth Games and the World Championship. 

"I think I've just been relishing the opportunity to be out there on court and I'm grateful I got a full 60. To play with some really cool people I'm just really grateful," Wilson said.  

A memorable game for new captain, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, who had been about to walk away from the game in 2014. Ekenasio has now led her country back to the top in her first stint as captain. 

Sport
Silver Ferns
Sport
