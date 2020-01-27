Silver Ferns victorious after Nations Cup win

The Silver Ferns have recovered from a rough start to come out victorious at the Nations Cup today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The national netball team are adding more silverware to their cabinet after beating Jamaica 67-56 in netball's Nations Cup.

Sharpshooter Maya Wilson who has been in great form all competition, continued to be in the final today. She had previously missed out in the Commonwealth Games and the World Championship.

"I think I've just been relishing the opportunity to be out there on court and I'm grateful I got a full 60. To play with some really cool people I'm just really grateful," Wilson said.