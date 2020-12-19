TODAY |

Shocker from Dean Barker's American Magic leaves the door open for Team NZ

Source:  1 NEWS

For half of race 10 of the America's Cup World Series, it looked like American Magic was going to go two from two against Team New Zealand.

Dean Barker’s team made a huge mistake while jibing, falling off the foils to givie up what was until then a big lead over Team NZ. Source: 1 Sport

After leading by 12 and three seconds at the first two gates the Dean Barker-led team looked in control of the race, until they dropped their foils heading to the third gate leaved the door open for Peter Burling and Team NZ to fly by and not look back. 

By gate four the Kiwi team’s lead was up to 56 seconds, showing just how costly one mistake can be with the AC75s.

For Team NZ, the rest of the race became about getting the boat back in one piece, and Burling did just that, guiding Te Rehutai home to a win by 1 minute, 19 seconds.

This was an important win for Team NZ, who are now top of the ladder with four wins and one loss. American Magic and Luna Rossa are a win back on three wins two losses.

In the first race of the day, the struggles for Ineos Team UK continued as they were again destroyed by Luna Rossa. This time by over two legs.

Team UK is up against American Magic next up, then day three will finished up by Team NZ facing off against Luna Rossa.

Sport
Americas Cup
Sailing
